Presidency receives Kyari’s remains in Abuja, announces burial procedure

Presidency receives Kyari’s remains in Abuja, announces burial procedure

Saturday, April 18, 2020 11:08 am


Abba Kyari, the late Chief of Staff, The Presidency

The Presidency has announced that Malam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to the President whose death was announced early this morning will be given a private burial later today in Abuja.

Malam Shehu Garba, the senior Special assistant to the president who announced this on his Facebook page said the burial will be conducted according to the protocols of the NCDC for those who died from COVID-19.

As such, Garba said no ceremonies or condolence visits will be allowed during the burial ceremony.

He also confirmed that the remains of the late Chief of Staff has arrived in Abuja.

See his full statement below:

We just received the body of Abba Kyari the deceased Chief of Staff the President in Abuja. In strict observation of the protocol put in place for the burial of Coronavirus victims by the NCDC and the Federal Ministry of Health, the funeral prayer and burial will be private. Thereafter,there will be no such ceremonies as condolence visits.

Well meaning friends, family members and the general public are encouraged to pray for the repose of Abba Kyari’s soul.

May Allah grant the family and nation the fortitude to bear the loss.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Kyari: Ooni shocked, urges Nigerians to see COVID-19 as reality
    2 hours ago

    Abba Kyari bids Nigeria farewell at 82
    3 hours ago

    ‘I’m saddened by the death of Abba Kyari,’ says Atiku
    7 hours ago

    How to keep fit during lockdown – Kaffy
    9 hours ago

    Nigeria’s 3 major Abba Kyaris from Borno
    10 hours ago

    Facts on the late Abba Kyari, Buhari’s Chief of Staff
    11 hours ago

    Just in: Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, is dead
    11 hours ago

    Food: Business insights from corona lockdown