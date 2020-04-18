Presidency receives Kyari’s remains in Abuja, announces burial procedure

The Presidency has announced that Malam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to the President whose death was announced early this morning will be given a private burial later today in Abuja.

Malam Shehu Garba, the senior Special assistant to the president who announced this on his Facebook page said the burial will be conducted according to the protocols of the NCDC for those who died from COVID-19.

As such, Garba said no ceremonies or condolence visits will be allowed during the burial ceremony.

He also confirmed that the remains of the late Chief of Staff has arrived in Abuja.

See his full statement below:

We just received the body of Abba Kyari the deceased Chief of Staff the President in Abuja. In strict observation of the protocol put in place for the burial of Coronavirus victims by the NCDC and the Federal Ministry of Health, the funeral prayer and burial will be private. Thereafter,there will be no such ceremonies as condolence visits.

Well meaning friends, family members and the general public are encouraged to pray for the repose of Abba Kyari’s soul.

May Allah grant the family and nation the fortitude to bear the loss.