Again, Adeboye urges Nigerians to pray against fire disaster

Again, Adeboye urges Nigerians to pray against fire disaster

Sunday, April 19, 2020 1:36 pm


Pastor Adeboye praying. • Photo credit: Segun Komolafe


As the Covid:19 is extending its spread around the world, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye has warned against a big fire outbreak in the country admonishing Nigerians to pray against it.

The respected clergy gave the warning during a live service on television on Sunday. He also alerted Nigerians about an impending flood.

The cleric urged Nigerians to clear their gutters and pray God to avert the disaster.

“If you’ve noticed there have been different fire outbreak, we need to pray against fire incident because a big one is on the way.

“Clear your gutters and pray against fire outbreak and flood. There is little we can do, but pray against flood. I am also praying and he will answer me.”

The 78- year-old further commended Nigeria’s medical team for fighting the coronavirus pandemic. He prayed that God gives them more strength to conquer the virus.

He also indirectly expressed hope that the pandemic will ease, soon so that the country can gradually get unlocked.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    27 mins ago

    Tribute to Kyari: The Best Man
    2 hours ago

    Troops neutralise scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Yobe
    2 hours ago

    U-turn: Wike orders release of detained 22 oil workers
    3 hours ago

    U.S. Basketball player to play for D’Tigers at 2021 Olympics
    3 hours ago

    Police officers seen in viral video flogging woman arrested
    3 hours ago

    Coronavirus: NCDC apologises to Ekiti Govt over mistake on update
    3 hours ago

    PENGASSAN threatens to cripple oil sector over arrest of members in Rivers
    4 hours ago

    U.S.-Canada border to remain closed for another 30 days, Trudeau says 