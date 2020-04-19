Bandits kill 47 in Katsina communities

Sunday, April 19, 2020 5:08 pm


FILE: Bandits

The Katsina State Police Command, says bandits have killed 47 people in early morning attacks on communities in three local government areas of the state.

The command’s Spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Katsina.

He said that the bandits carried out the attacks in Dutsinma, Danmusa and Safana local government areas at about 00:30 hours on April 18.

The command spokesman did not give further details, but said that police, army, Air Force, civil defence and DSS personnel had been deployed to restore normalcy in the affected communities.

