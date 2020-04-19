Coronavirus: NCDC apologises to Ekiti Govt over mistake on update

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Sunday apologised to the Ekiti Government for the error in its record of the confirmed COVID-19.

The centre on its verified Twitter account on Sunday morning, said that “Yesterday, we erroneously reported one new case in Ekiti. This was wrong and was caused by an error in the verification process.

“Ekiti state has three confirmed cases, NOT four.

”Therefore, as at April 18 2020, there were 541 confirmed cases, 166 discharged and 19 deaths,” the centre tweeted.

The NCDC apologised to the Government of Ekiti for this error.

According to it, the 541 cases were recorded in 20 states of the federation.

It noted that the pandemic and majority of the active cases were in a stable condition.

It said the agency remains committed to improving it quality control processes, to ensure accurate and transparent reporting of COVID19 pandemic outbreak cases in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that as at 10:40 pm April, 18 number of states with confirmed cases of COVID19 , Lagos- 306, FCT- 81, Kano- 37, Osun- 20, Oyo- 16, Edo- 15, Ogun- 12, Kwara- nine and Katsina- nine,

Others are Bauchi- six, Kaduna- six, Akwa Ibom- six, Delta-four, Ekiti- three, Ondo- three while Enugu, Rivers and Niger has two each, Benue and Anambra, has one each.