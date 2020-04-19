Covid-19: Sen. Adeyemi gives food support to constituents

Richard Elesho/ LokojaSenator Smart Adeyemi has embarked on donation of food items to people of his constituency in order to help them cope with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. He represents people of Kogi West in upper legislative chamber.

Adeyemi at the flag off of the palliative distribution on Saturday at his country home in Iyara, headquarters of Ijumu Local Government Area urged the people to evoke the spirit of communalism to battle the effects of the Corona virus in the society.

The Senator before the commencement of the program had distributed 5000 face masks and conducted infrared testing on those who came to collect the items for onward distributions to the communities in the senatorial district, as a means of reemphasising the reality of the disease that has killed thousands of people across the globe.

He however gave a serious warning to those in charge of the distribution not to politicise the gesture but to ensure fair distributions of the items.

“This is the period that we must show concern to our neighbors. Coronavirus is a statement from God that he created every body, both the white and black, the rich and poor.

“I am doing this to show support to all irrespective of political parties, tribe or religion affiliations. I appeal to those in charge of the distribution to do it with fairness.

“This is an humanitarian gesture devoid of political, religion or tribal sentiment. I have a responsibility to those who voted for me, so nobody should sit on the relief materials.

“Give it to my critics, give it to those who need it. Every Igalaman, Igboman, Ebira or Hausa man who resides in our constituency must benefit.”