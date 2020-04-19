Insecurity: NAF deploys helicopters to Plateau, Nasarawa

Sunday, April 19, 2020 12:22 am


An Air Force attack helicopter

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has ordered the immediate deployment of its newly reactivated Mi-35P helicopter gunship (NAF 530) to Plateau, to support internal security operations under the auspices of Operation SAFE HAVEN.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said Abubakar gave the directive following the re-induction of the Mi-35P Helicopter Gunship (NAF 530) into service in Port Harcourt on Friday.

” Following the re-induction of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Mi-35P Helicopter Gunship (NAF 530) into service in Port Harcourt on April 17, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has ordered its immediate deployment to Jos, Plateau to support Internal Security Operations under the auspices of Operation SAFE HAVEN.”

Daramola said another Mi-35P (NAF 531) has been redeployed to Abuja to support Internal Security Operations in Nasarawa State.

” The two aircraft and their crews have already commenced operations at their new locations.

” The deployment of these air assets is being done to add impetus to ongoing operations in the two locations in order to hasten the restoration of peace and security to the affected areas,” he said

