Kyari: ASUU commiserates with Buhari

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has described the demise of Malam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, as sad and unfortunate.

The union’s National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, expressed the sadness in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

NAN reports that the Kyari died on Friday in a Lagos hospital following complications from COVID-19.

He was the highest public officer to have died from the pandemic in Nigeria,

About 541 persons have been infected with the virus in Nigeria and 19 deaths recorded from it.

”The demise of the chief of staff is sad. It is unfortunate that he had to go that way.

”Our hearts and prayers are with the family. We also sympathise with Mr President, with whom he worked until his death.

”We shall all miss him, but more importantly, the lesson that his transition teaches us a country should not be lost: we must continue to improve our health and education sectors ,” the unionist said.

Prof. Solomon Akinboye, the immediate past Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies, University of Lagos, said that the country had lost a key actor in the current administration.

Akinboye, a Professor of International Relations in the Department of Political Science of the institution, said, however that Kyari’s death was a wake up call for fortification of Nigeria’s key sectors, especially education and health.

”His death underscores the fact that COVID-19 has no respect for anybody.

”It is time we wake up to the realities on ground as they concern our health and education facilities.

” I commiserate with President Buhari and the family of the deceased. The development is sad indeed,” he said. (NAN