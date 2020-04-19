Pandemics: Include men of God in your committees, Adeboye advises FG



…counsels Nigerians to maintain strict hygiene, suspend unnecessary foreign trips for now

Pastors Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has advised the Federal Government to include men of God (Pastors and Imams) in their committees that take charge of emergencies so that they “can handle the spiritual aspect.”

He gave the advice this Sunday morning, 19 April when (in the spirit of the Covid-19 lockdown) he continued his television church service on Dove Media on DSTV, Channel 349.

Adeboye said that it “is not our plan or wisdom that has been giving us victory over coronavirus. Doctors will tell us that when cancer relapses, it is always difficult to manage. We do not pray for a relapse of this scourge. This coronavirus will recede, it will not disappear altogether. Flu came over 100 years ago, it receded; Ebola came, it receded. That is why we need to pray.”

He advised all Nigerians to (as he did in January 2020) to pray against fire outbreaks and flooding. “Clear all the drains, the waterways. Be hygienic.”

For those who love to globe trot, Adeboye counseled: “Suspend any journey that is not crucial, at least for the next one month or two”

He fervently hoped that after he preaches to his congregation on TV again next Sunday, Pastors would go back to their normal beats. In other words, he sincerely looked forward to life gradually getting unlocked by the authorities.

Adeboye preached on the theme: “Joy Cometh,” within the context of the just celebrated Easter or the resurrection of Christ. That is, how the risen Christ (not death) has the last say on the people’s physical, material, spiritual and marital wellbeing