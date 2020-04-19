UCH doctor tests positive for Coronavirus

UCH doctor tests positive for Coronavirus

Sunday, April 19, 2020 10:22 am


coronavirus

A medical doctor at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, has tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Gov. Seyi  Makinde revealed this on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday night.

“The COVID-19 confirmation test for one suspected case; a doctor at the University College Hospital Ibadan came back POSITIVE today.

“Isolation and contact tracing have commenced, So there are currently eight active cases in Oyo State” Makinde stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that total number of COVID-19 cases in Oyo to 16.

The state government said seven people infected with the virus have been discharged while one was transfered to Lagos.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Will the media houses survive covid-19?
    4 hours ago

    Now that Abba Kyari is dead
    9 hours ago

    Abba Kyari’s death and Koronu people in COVID-19 Nigeria
    10 hours ago

    COVID-19: Abia Gov’t finds missing suspected case
    10 hours ago

    Insecurity: NAF deploys helicopters to Plateau, Nasarawa
    10 hours ago

    Abba Kyari’s burial: Participants without protection in quarantine – FCTA
    11 hours ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria records 49 new cases as total jumps to 542
    11 hours ago

    Coronavirus: Wike announces total lockdown of parts of P/Harcourt