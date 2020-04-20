Britain secured 25m protective gowns from China – Minister

Britain secured 25m protective gowns from China – Minister

Monday, April 20, 2020 3:13 pm


FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden arrives for a weekly cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London, Britain March 11, 2020. (Reuters’ file photo)

Britain has secured 25 million protective gowns from China and is working across the globe to secure more supplies of medical clothing after some hospitals warned they were running dangerously low, Culture Minister, Oliver Dowden, said on Monday.

The government has also said it is expecting 400,000 gowns to arrive from Turkey, protective clothing worn by medics to shield them from the virus in hospitals.

“We’ve secured 25 million gowns from China, those will be coming in,’’ he told LBC Radio.

“We’re working across the globe to get supplies.’’ (Reuters/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

     How Abba Kyari hijacked constitutional powers. Never again!-Yoruba World Congress
    21 mins ago

    Edo discharges 7th COVID-19 patient
    33 mins ago

    Covid-19: No tafsir, congregation in mosques during Ramadan – JNI
    46 mins ago

    C’ River Govt. repairs, test-runs cable-car at Obudu Ranch Resort
    57 mins ago

    Confusion as Ilorin residents defy lockdown order again
    1 hour ago

    Seven teenagers found dead in Ethiopian church
    1 hour ago

    Buhari: Like Salihijo, like Abba
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19 : Cases rise to 21,000 in Africa – WHO