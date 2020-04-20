Covid-19: FMC Lokoja enforces use of face mask



Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja has barred persons not wearing face mask from enjoying any of its services. In fact, persons not wearing the item will no longer be allowed access into the hospital from Wednesday, 22 April.

This is contained in a notice by management which circulated in the hospital on Sunday. The management noted that it took the precautionary measure in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In view of the fact that from evidence made available by NCDC, we are already into community spread phase (Person to person) of Covid-19 and there could be carriers who can potentially infect others, the hospital management has decided that all persons coming into the hospital for whatever reason (patients inclusive) must wear at least fabric (cloth made) face mask to cover their mouth and nose before they can access any of our services.

“To this effect, our staff reserves the right to deny you services without you wearing a face mask with effect from 22nd April, 2020. This is for personal and community protection please.

Only one care giver per patient who wears authorised pass will be allowed within the hospital premises.

The notice urged for compliance “with this directives so as to keep our staff and community safe from. Covid-19.