Covid-19 is spreading!

Monday, April 20, 2020 4:31 am


Steve Aborisade

Look at the spike in Kano. This is calling for more responsibility on our part.

Eighty-six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported:

70 in Lagos

7 in FCT

3 in Katsina

3 in Akwa Ibom

1 in Jigawa

1 in Bauchi

1 in Borno

As at 11:50 pm 19th April there are 627 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 170

Deaths: 21 

As at 11:50 pm 19th April, the breakdown of cases by state is: 

Lagos- 376

FCT- 88

Kano- 36

Osun- 20

Oyo- 16

Edo- 15

Ogun- 12

Kwara- 9

Katsina- 12

Bauchi- 7

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 9

Delta- 4

Ekiti- 3

Ondo- 3

Enugu- 2

Rivers-2

Niger- 2

Benue- 1

Anambra- 1

Borno- 1

Jigawa- 2

