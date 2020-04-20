Covid-19 is spreading!

Monday, April 20, 2020 4:31 am
By Steve Aborisade
Look at the spike in Kano. This is calling for more responsibility on our part.
Eighty-six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported:
70 in Lagos
7 in FCT
3 in Katsina
3 in Akwa Ibom
1 in Jigawa
1 in Bauchi
1 in Borno
As at 11:50 pm 19th April there are 627 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
Discharged: 170
Deaths: 21
As at 11:50 pm 19th April, the breakdown of cases by state is:
Lagos- 376
FCT- 88
Kano- 36
Osun- 20
Oyo- 16
Edo- 15
Ogun- 12
Kwara- 9
Katsina- 12
Bauchi- 7
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 9
Delta- 4
Ekiti- 3
Ondo- 3
Enugu- 2
Rivers-2
Niger- 2
Benue- 1
Anambra- 1
Borno- 1
Jigawa- 2
