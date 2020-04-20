Covid-19: kogi PDP berates Gov. Bello over Channels TV interview

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has described Gov. Yahaya Bello’s appearance on Channels Television on Sunday as a show of shame.

The PDP in a statement signed by Achadu Dickson, Director Research and Documentation of the party, said the governor’s silence would have been golden, rather than going to wash his dirty linen of unpreparedness and lack of seriousness of his administration in preparing and fighting the covid 19 scourge.

The PDP said it has reiterated it time without number on the need for Kogi State people to continue in prayers for the scourge not to visit Kogi, most especially that no efforts has been made by the government against the virus in the event of an outbreak in the State.

The PDP asked the governor to bury his head in shame, continue his exercises in his gym, since that is the only government activity for now in the state, adding that under Bello and the APC, Kogi is already a failed state.

The PDP notes that while other governors are making frantic efforts to ensure the protection of lives of their people, Kogi people are all now seeking refuge in Gods tent as the state is currently witnessing the worst administration in Nigeria.

The PDP urged the people to stay safe, maintain all the necessary protocols to avoid the civic 19 scourge as it is now glaring and overwhelmingly confirmed that Kogi does not have a government that believes in the pandemic and has not prepared to protect the citizens in the event of an outbreak.

Bello had during an interview on Channels Television admitted to the absence of covid:19 testing facilities in the State.