Fake news: Nasarawa Youth Assembly sacks Speaker

The Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN), Nasarawa State Chapter, has impeached Mr Ja’afar Loko as Speaker of the body over alleged abuse of power and other misconducts.

Mr Jesse Gimba, the new Speaker of the assembly made this known on Monday while addressing newsmen in Lafia.

Gimba, the former Deputy Speaker, said that the removal of his predecessor followed a vote of no confidence passed by members on Loko’s leadership style.

He said that the action of the former speaker had brought the name of the association into disrepute and ridicule.

“YAN as a revered and non-political group was needlessly dragged into issues through the activities of the former speaker and who incidentally is an aide to the SSG.

“This said action, inadvertently brought the name of YAN into disrepute and ridicule.

“More disheartening was the fake news accusing Assembly members of collecting N11 million for COVID-19 palliative from Gov. Abdullahi Sule purported to have emanated from some members of this respective body (YAN).

“This has further undermined our collective efforts as youths and also insulted our sensibilities,” he said.

Loko is the Media Aide to the Secretary to Nasarawa State Government (SSG), Alhaji Aliyu Tijani Ahmed.

Gimba said that the impeached speaker has failed to defend himself when the association gave him the opportunity to do so.

“After giving him (the former speaker) the ample opportunity to come and defend himself and he could not, we the elected officials had no choice than to apply the necessary steps of making changes at the leadership to save the hard earned reputation of the YAN as a body.

“This will also allow the former speaker to work freely and discharge his duties to his boss without necessarily dragging the entire youth body into it,” he said.

The new speaker appealed to the state House of Assembly to reconsider its earlier decision to arrest the said erring members and forgive them.

“We, therefore, offer an unreserved apology to the respected House of Assembly members and plead that they shield their swords and allow our existing cordial relationship to blossom,” Gimba urged.

The association acknowledged the effort of Gov. Abdullahi Sule in managing the situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

NAN recalls that Nasarawa Assembly on April 14, ordered the arrest of Loko for allegedly inciting the public against the lawmakers that received money as palliatives for their constituents over COVID-19 pandemic. (