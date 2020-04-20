How 68-year old woman gave birth to twins

By Nehru Odeh

Though it has all the trappings of fiction, it is real. A 68- year old woman has been delivered of a set of twins. If she was told she would perform that feat at that age, she would say that was fantasy. But she, defying all odds, has broken the rules and has been delivered of a boy and a girl at the Lagos University teaching hospital via In Vitro Fertilization, IVF, conception.

However, the more remarkable thing about this delivery is that that was the woman’s first pregnancy. Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, Chairman, LUTH Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), who broke the news on Sunday in a statement shared via LUTH’s Twitter page, said she was delivered on 14 April through an elective Caesarean section, at 37 weeks gestation.

“LUTH has successfully delivered a sixty-eight (68) year old primigravida (pregnant for the first time) with twins (a male and a female) gestation (pregnancy) following an IVF conception. She was delivered through an elective caesarean section at 37 weeks gestation on Tuesday April 14, 2020,” the statement read.

Adeyemo said the IVF and embryo transfer were done at a facility outside LUTH. He also said the woman was, thereafter, referred to LUTH at early gestation, where she was subsequently managed till she was delivered.

“This is the first in LUTH, Nigeria and Africa,” he said, adding that both mother and babies were in good condition.

According to healthline.com, IVF is a type of assistive reproductive technology that involves retrieving eggs from a woman’s ovaries and fertilizing them with sperm.