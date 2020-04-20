Just in: Nigeria records 86 new cases of COVID-19, total now 627

Nigeria confirms 86 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, the highest number of the infection to be confirmed in a day so far since the advent of the virus incursion into the country.



According to the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, 70 of the new infections are in Lagos while seven are in Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Three of the cases are in Katsina, while there is one case each in Akwa Ibom, Jigawa, Bauchi and Borno.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of the virus in Nigeria to 627 with 170 of the patients discharged while 21 deaths have been recorded.