Kano Govt evacuates over 1,000 almajiris to states of origin

Monday, April 20, 2020 10:37 pm


Kano State Government says it will evacuate over 1,000 Almajiri to their respective states and local government from April 21, the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammed Garba, discloses.

A statement signed by the commissioner in Kano on Monday, said that the action was taken since schools have closed.

According to the statement, as part of efforts to ensure sustained implementation of its Free and Compulsory Basic Primary and Secondary Education, Kano State government has moved to decongest Almajiri schools.”

“Arrangements have been finalized for the official evacuation of Almajiri pupils to their respective states and local governments for onward reunion with their families.”

Garba said that preparations had been concluded for the handing over of 432 Almajiris to the Katsina State government on Tuesday, at the Kano/Katsina border.

The commissioner said that the measure was taken, considering that since the closure of all primary and secondary schools in the country about three weeks ago, the Almajiri seminaries remained congested with pupils having no shelter.

“The measure was also taken as part of the state’s proactive measures to control the spread of the deadly Coronavirus in the state.

The statement pointed out that the state government had established contacts with other states to see the successful evacuation of the Almajiri to their states of origin.

The states to receive the almajiris include Katsina 432, Yobe 63, Kaduna 198, Bauchi 101, Zamfara 01, Gombe 9, Nassarawa 10, Niger Republic 1, Kano local governments 117 and the highest number of 663 to go to Jigawa state.

