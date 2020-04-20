Kogi PDP ticket: Appeal Court delivers ruling Tuesday

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The question of who is the correct governorship flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Kogi State will be laid to rest Tuesday (Tomorrow).

An Apeal Court sitting in Abuja, is set to deliver ruling on the matter between the challenger Abubakar Ibrahim and defebder Musa Wada and has confirmed this to parties in the case. The Governorship Election in the state took place in November 2019.

Recall that a Lokoja High Court had in Febuary faulted the Party’s Governorship Primaries held on 3rd September and consequently nullified the primary election insisting that the party has no governorship candidate for the November 16 Election.

Justice John Olorunfemi who gave the ruling at Lokoja High Court 4, said the process by the PDP was hasty and inconclusive, a ruling that prompted the various factions to head to the Appeal Court, Abuja Division.

At the last sitting, Counsel to Abubakar Ibrahim, the party’s main challenger and runner up at the party’s primary, Otaru Rowland Otaru, SAN, urged the court to set aside the ruling of the Lokoja High Court, describing the ruling as neither here nor there.

Otaru Rowland SAN, said that the ruling of the Lokoja High Court, over ran the runway, insisting that the ruling granted prayers that were never pleaded by the petitioner, while the ruling glossed over the issues of 600 votes allegedly smuggled in by Engr. Musa Wada.

But in his submission, J.S. Okutepa, SAN, counsel to Engr. Musa Wada, winner of the PDP ticket, also described the ruling by the Lokoja High Court as a surprise. He said the ruling failed to meet the expectations of the winner, insisting that the September 3rd PDP primaries was free, fair and credible and described the allegations as raised by the petitioner as characteristic of the average Nigerian politician to cry foul after losing in an election.

TheNews gathered that the panel of Justices, drawn from Edo, Kwara and Benue States having listened to all the parties, including INEC and the PDP, adjourned for judgment, noting that counsel to the party’s involved would be communicated on a date for the ruling. They have now been contacted about the ruling date.