New Commissioner of Police takes over in Rivers

Monday, April 20, 2020 5:38 pm


New CP Joseph Gobum Mukan inspects parade at the Rivers State Police Command headquarters.

…He was once Commissioner of Police in nearby Bayelsa State and once Division Police Officer, DPO in Ahoada Division Rivers State.
Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt
Mr. Joseph Gobum Mukan on Monday takes over as the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State.
Mukan takes over from Dandaura who has been redeployed  to Force Headquarters as CP Provost.
In a press statement, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, of the Rivers Police Command said Mukan begain his police career in 1988 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.
“He hails from Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau State and holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree (B.A HONS) in History, from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.
“He is an Alumnus of the American International Law Enforcement Academy, Washington DC USA, with a Certificate in Diplomatic Protection.”
He has served the Force in various capacities including as Commissioner of Bayelsa Police Command and also as CP Airport Command Lagos, from where he was deployed to Rivers State.
“The New Rivers State Commissioner of Police is a versatile Police Officer with impeccable track records in crime fighting.
“He wishes to assure the good people of the State that, he has come to serve them with humility and Integrity. He has promised to rekindle the people’s confidence in the Police and reposition the Command for efficiency and productivity, with special attention on the respect for citizens’ fundamental Human Rights.
“He is strongly appealing  to the good people of the State  to continue to see the Police as their own, while soliciting for cooperation in terms of information sharing, among others.” the Police PPRO said.
