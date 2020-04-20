Police raid illegal mining sites in Zamfara 

Monday, April 20, 2020 10:16 pm


The Police in Zamfara have raided a Kwali mining site in Bukkuyum Local Government Area where foreigners were carrying out illegal mining activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state Commissioner of Police, Usman Nagogo, led the team of security agents to the mining sites on Monday.

Nagogo said the measure was in line with the Federal Government’s directives banning all mining activities across the country.

“You know, the federal government has given the mandate to the security agents to enforce the order.

“This followed an intelligence report that illegal miners were still operating at the site despite several warnings by the command,’’ the commissioner said.

Nagogo said two labourers, Hamisu Umar and Dahiru Mohammed, were arrested at the site, while others escaped into the forest.

“One of the suspects, Hamisu Umar, confirmed the presence of foreign nationals such as Chinese, Koreans and Burkinabes working in collaboration with Nigerians but they were not met during the raid.

“The suspects are assisting the police with vital information that could lead to arrest of their leaders,’’ he said.

According to the commissioner, some of the tools used for the illegal mining were recovered as exhibits.

He said a combined team of Police Mobile and Counter Terrorism Unit had been deployed to take over the site to forestall further illegal mining activities.

He called on the public to obey government directives as anybody who goes against the laws of the land would be dealt with squarely. (NAN)

