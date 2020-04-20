President of UCH Resident Doctors tests positive for COVID-19

Monday, April 20, 2020 5:43 pm


UCH Ibadan

Dr Adedayo Williams, the President of Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) in University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Williams disclosed this in a WhatsApp message he sent to his colleagues and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

‌The UCH spokesperson, Mr Toye Akinrinlola, also confirmed the news in a phone chat with NAN.

“Good afternoon, dear colleagues and friends.

“Having been on the field caring for others, I thought it wise to subject myself to a voluntary screening for COVID-19.

“The result turned out to be positive on Saturday evening, April18.

“I presently do not have any symptom and I am currently on self isolation, awaiting a repeat test.

“I implore everyone I have had contact with recently to immediately go on self isolation pending the time they will be tested.

“Those concerned should also properly inform their Heads of Department.

“I strongly advise every healthcare worker to always take precautionary measures as COVID-19 is real and spreads fast, even though some persons infected are asymptomatic.

“Please stay safe always. Thank you,” Williams said in his message.

NAN recalls that UCH had in March suspended part of its outpatient services to reduce the risk of Coronavirus epidemic within the hospital community.

