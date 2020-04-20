Uzodimma: I have no plan to immortalise Abba Kyari

Uzodimma: I have no plan to immortalise Abba Kyari

Monday, April 20, 2020 10:22 pm


Hope Uzodinma.

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has debunked reports credited to him that he was making moves to rename the Imo State University (IMSU) after Malam Abba Kyari, to immortalise him.

Uzodimma described the report as fake, saying that it was circulated by people in opposition parties in Imo to create mischief, disaffection and distract his administration.

In a statement on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Oguike Nwachukwu, the governor said it was sad that some politicians could descend into gutter politics by dragging Kyari’s name into disrepute.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that a report emanating from social media and credited to Nwachukwu, claimed that the governor had concluded plans to immortalise Kyari by renaming IMSU after him.

NAN reports that a similar report last week quoted Uzodimma to have said he would immortalise Kyari for making him governor.

Uzodimma said the two reports were the handiwork of disgruntled politicians in the state out to discredit his administration.

He said the reports were totally falsehood as neither him nor his media aide had anything to do with them.

The governor said it was regrettable that while everyone was poised to fight coronavirus and make Imo to stand tall, an opposition party was busy plotting how to blackmail the government.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    16 mins ago

    Airline operators outline post-COVID-19 survival plan for industry
    26 mins ago

    Kano Govt evacuates over 1,000 almajiris to states of origin
    34 mins ago

    Fake news: Nasarawa Youth Assembly sacks Speaker
    47 mins ago

    Police raid illegal mining sites in Zamfara 
    54 mins ago

    Tambuwal bars suspected COVID-19 patient, family entry into Sokoto
    3 hours ago

    Covid-19: Why you should not panic, Sanwo-Olu tells Lagosians
    3 hours ago

    Know the Beginning Well: Africa’s Economic Cycles and Optimism
    5 hours ago

    Covid-19: kogi PDP berates Gov. Bello over Channels TV interview