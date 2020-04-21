Alleged rape: 47- year- old, 2 others in police net in Edo

By Jethro lbileke

Operatives of Edo police command on Tuesday paraded 60 suspects arrested across the state for various crimes ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, murder, rape and cultism.

Among the suspects were Collins Imade, Samuel Abasi and Lucky Sunday, who were accused of raping a middle-aged woman in an hotel in Benin.

The police also accused the trio of being members of Eiye confraternity.

In an interview with journalists, the 47-year-old Imade who denied raping the unidentified lady, said he was at the hotel for drinks and that the lady stole his phone.

He said: “I didn’t rape anybody, I am a family man, the girl stole my phone. She is a girlfriend to my boy (Lucky) and he brought her to the hotel. So nobody raped her, it was an allegation. I renounced my cultism years back.”

On his party Lucky Sunday, said he was called by Collins to come and buy cigarettes for him.

“When I entered the room, I saw the girl naked. She asked me to pick her weavon on the floor for her but Collins ordered me out of the room. I was surprised when he said the girl stole her money,” Sunday said.

Also speaking, Abasi who corroborated Sunday’s story, said it was lmade who initiated them into Eiye confraternity.

The state police commissioner, Lawan Jimeta, who paraded the suspects, said the command’s proactive measures led to the arrest of the suspects.

He assured that the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of Investigation.