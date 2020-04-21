Appeal Court declares Wada Kogi PDP Gov candidste

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 3:21 pm


•Engineer Musa Wada: PDP  flagbearer


An Appeal Court sitting in Abuja, has declared Engr. Musa Wada as the Peoples Democratic Party Flag bearer for the November 16 Kogi State governorship election.

Recall that a Lokoja High Court had in Febuary faulted the Party’s Governorship Primaries held on 3rd September and consequently nullified the primary election insisting that the party has no governorship candidate for the November 16 Election.

Justice John Olorunfemi of the Lokoja High Court gave the ruling, said the process by which the PDP arrived at selecting its candidate after the violence that marred the primaries was hasty and inconclusive, a ruling that prompted the various faction to head to the Appeal Court, Abuja Division.

But in the lead judgment today, the Appeal court declared in the appeal that Engr Wada is winner and that there was a primary, said the Lower court engaged in political gymnasium, consequently, said he is the winner of the September 3rd primaries.

 

