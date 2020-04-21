Buhari, Olubadan, NBA, CDHR mourn Akinjide

“President Buhari prayed that the almighty God would grant the departed eternal rest, and comfort his family,” President Buhari said.

“The President joined the Olubadan of Ibadan Court, Nigerian Bar Association and entire Judiciary in mourning the legal luminary, affirming that he used his rich experience and knowledge in serving the country and humanity.

While describing the late Senior Advocate of Nigeria as an illustrious son of Oyo State, President Buhari condoled with family members, friends, professional and political associates of the legal icon.

Top among the torrents of tribute was from President Muhammadu Buhari, who in a statement by his spokesperson, Mr Femi Femi Adesina noted that the deceased had made remarkable impact on the country as Minister of Education in the First Republic, Minister of Justice and Attorney General in the Second Republic, as well as a member of Judicial Systems Sub-committee of the Constitutional Drafting Committee of 1975-1977.

Tributes are pouring in for late Richard Akinjide, Nigeria’s second Republic Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federal who died in his Ibadan, Oyo State home early Tuesday morning.

In his own tribute, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, described Akinjide’s death as a monumental loss to the nation.

The monarch’s tribute was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Ibadan by his spokesman, Adeola Oloko.

Adetunji described Akinjide as an accomplished lawyer and politician who gave a very good account of himself as First Republic Minister of State for Education and Second Republic Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation.

The monarch said Akinjide, who also served as a chief in the Olubadan of Ibadan Court of Clan Nobles, was a patriot who displayed great love for his fatherland and her people.

He recalled that the legendary lawyer, who had Aggregate Six in his senior school certificate examination in the early 50s, used to be a reference point to generations of youths for his hard work, diligence and dedication to duty.

The monarch said he was not surprised when on March 8, the Yemi Soladoye-led Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) had included Akinjide’s picture among those etched in Ibadan Hall of Fame at Ibadan House, Oke Aremo, at an impressive ceremony.

The Olubadan, who said the vacuum left by Akinjide’s exit would be hard to fill, prayed to God to give the family of the deceased and his associates the fortitude to bear the loss