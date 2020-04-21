COVID 19: Buhari approves immediate payment of university lecturers withheld salaries

COVID 19: Buhari approves immediate payment of university lecturers withheld salaries

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 11:28 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate payment of the February and March, withheld salaries of lecturers in federal universities who have not registered in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, made this disclosure in a statement signed by his new media aide, Emmanuel Nzomiwu.

Ngige said the president also directed the Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, and the Accountant General of the Federation to effect the payment urgently to cushion the deleterious effects of COVID 19 pandemic lockdown on lecturers and members of their family.

The Labour Minister added that all the Vice Chancellors were asked to revalidate the affected lecturers Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) and forward to the Accountant General of the Federation for the payments.

The Federal Government had directed all federal tertiary institutions in the country to enroll in the IPPIS from February 2020.

