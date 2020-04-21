COVID-19 spreads to more states as Nigeria’s total jumps to 665

COVID-19 spreads to more states as Nigeria’s total jumps to 665

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 12:03 am


Coronavirus testing

Nigeria confirms 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday with Kano State having 23 of the new infections.
Also, Sokoto, Gombe and Borno joined the rank of states where cases of the infection have been confirmed.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, five of the new cases are in Gombe, two in Kaduna, two in Borno, 2 in Abia and one each in Sokoto, FCT and Ekiti. The new infections take the number of Covid-19 cases in Nigeria to 665. However, 188 of the cases have been discharged while 22 of the patients are dead.
“Thirty-eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 23 in Kano 5 in Gombe 3 in Kaduna 2 in Borno 2 in Abia 1 in FCT 1 in Sokoto 1 in Ekiti As at 11:10 pm 20th April there are 665 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 188 Deaths: 22,” NCDC said in the update it published on its social media pages late Monday.
As at 11:10pm 20th April, breakdown of cases by states: Lagos-376 FCT-89 Kano-59 Osun-20 Oyo-16 Edo-15 Ogun-12 Kwara-9 Katsina-12 Bauchi-7 Kaduna-9 Akwa Ibom-9 Delta-4 Ekiti-4 Ondo-3 Enugu-2 Rivers-2 Niger-2 Benue-1 Anambra-1 Borno-3 Jigawa-2 Abia-2 Gombe-5 Sokoto-1
