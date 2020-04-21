Covid-19: St. Nicholas Hospital Closes Shop

Lagos highbrow hospital, St Nicholas on Monday announced that it is shutting down due to its exposure to the deadly COVID-19, Gavel International reporter.

In a statement signed by its clinical director, Ebun Bamgboye, the hospital said the decision was as a result of exposure to COVID-19.

Gavel International learnt that the management decided on the shutdown after two its nurses and a very senior staff member tested positive for COVID-19 from exposure to a patient.

Already the management has already decontaminated hospital located at Lagos Island and shut it down for two weeks.

The hospital also said it has contacted the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) while its facility has been decontaminated by the Lagos state government.

“The safety of all our staff and patients is of paramount importance to us. As such, we are complying with the directive of the HEFAMAA (Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency) to suspend our services for 2 weeks (Saturday 18th April 2020 — Saturday 2′ May 2020),” the hospital said;

We understand the critical needs of our patients, hence we have introduced our telemedicine services where patients can consult our doctors via video and audio channels by calling.”

The hospital said its Victoria Island branch remains open.

St Nicholas therefore joins other hospitals in Lagos that has shudown due to COVID-19. They include Vedic Lifecare Hospital, Lagos, Premier Specialists’ Medical Centre with branches in Lekki and Victoria Island, and St. Edwards Hospital, in Ajah.