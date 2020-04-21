Covid-19: St. Nicholas Hospital Closes Shop

Covid-19: St. Nicholas Hospital Closes Shop

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 3:15 am


St Nicholas

Lagos highbrow hospital, St Nicholas on Monday announced that it is shutting down due to its exposure to the deadly COVID-19, Gavel International reporter.

In a statement signed by its clinical director, Ebun Bamgboye, the hospital said the decision was as a result of exposure to COVID-19.

Gavel International learnt that the management decided on the shutdown after two its nurses and a very senior staff member tested positive for COVID-19 from exposure to a patient.

Already the management has already decontaminated hospital located at Lagos Island and shut it down for two weeks.

The hospital also said it has contacted the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) while its facility has been decontaminated by the Lagos state government.

“The safety of all our staff and patients is of paramount importance to us. As such, we are complying with the directive of the HEFAMAA (Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency) to suspend our services for 2 weeks (Saturday 18th April 2020 — Saturday 2′ May 2020),” the hospital said;

We understand the critical needs of our patients, hence we have introduced our telemedicine services where patients can consult our doctors via video and audio channels by calling.”

The hospital said its Victoria Island branch remains open.

St Nicholas therefore joins other hospitals in Lagos that has shudown due to COVID-19. They include Vedic Lifecare Hospital, Lagos, Premier Specialists’ Medical Centre with branches in Lekki and Victoria Island, and St. Edwards Hospital, in Ajah.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Lessons from Abba Kyari’s exit
    2 hours ago

    I’m not in Intensive Care Unit, see my new look! -El-Rufai
    4 hours ago

    COVID-19 spreads to more states as Nigeria’s total jumps to 665
    5 hours ago

    Kogi PDP ticket: Appeal Court delivers ruling Tuesday
    5 hours ago

    COVID-19: Abba Kyari’s body properly prepared for burial – PTF
    5 hours ago

    Police in pursuit of foreign nationals over illegal mining in Zamfara
    5 hours ago

    COVID-19: Abia confirms 2 fresh cases
    5 hours ago

    COVID-19: Gov. Zulum directs 14-day lockdown in Borno