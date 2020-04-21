Edo Speaker survives COVID-19, resumes duty

Edo Speaker survives COVID-19, resumes duty

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 8:35 pm


Francis Okiye

The Speaker of Edo House of Assembly, Mr Francis Okiye, on Tuesday resumed duty after testing negative twice for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Okiye, who is the index case in Edo, tested positive for COVID-19, and has been in isolation for weeks receiving treatment.

Gov. Godwin Obaseki announced his discharge on April 20.

Okiye, who recounted his experience, told newsmen in Benin that on arrival from a foreign trip, he was exposed to Coronavirus and subjected himself to isolation where he tested positive to COVID-19.

“I have been in isolation since I tested positive to the disease and receiving treatment. I was discharged after testing negative twice.

“Despite the rising cases of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, there is the need for people to be continuously sensitised that the virus is not a death sentence.

“I urge Edo residents to observe all preventive measures, including personal hygiene and social distancing, in compliance with the state government directive to check the spread of Coronavirus in the state,” he said.

He said the assembly would study the existing laws in the state with a view to amending them to take care of challenges associated with COVID-19 and adopt a sustainable approach to ensure that Coronavirus patients are not stigmatised.

According to the speaker, the Assembly is expected to resume on April 29.

