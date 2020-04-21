Ex-AGF, Richard Akinjide, is dead

Ex-AGF, Richard Akinjide, is dead

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 10:17 am


Richard Akinjide

Chief Richard Akinjide, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN) and former Attorney General of the Federation, is dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the renowned legal luminary died in the early of hours of Tuesday.

A family source told newsmen that Akinjide  died on Tuesday morning at his Ibadan residence during a suspected age-related illness.

Mr Toye Akinrinlola, the Public Relations Officer of the University College Hospital, Ibadan, confirmed to newsmen that the former Attorney General was brought in dead at about 2 am on Tuesday.

NAN reports that the remains of the late Akinjide had since been deposited at the UCH morgue

Akinjide, an Ibadan high chief, attended Oduduwa College, Ile-Ife, in Osun State and passed out with a distinction (Aggregate 6).

The legal luminary proceeded on his educational journey in the United Kingdom in 1951 and was called to the English Bar in 1955.

He was later called to the Nigerian Bar and he established Akinjide and Co legal firm.

The late Akinjide was a Minister of Education in the First Republic during the government of Alhaji Tafawa Balewa and Minister of Justice in the Second Republic during the administration of former President Shehu Shagari.

The deceased was also a member of the Judicial Systems Sub-Committee of the Constitutional Drafting Committee of 1975 to 1977.

He joined the National Party of Nigeria in 1978 and became the legal adviser of the party

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    17 seconds ago

    NSCIA suspends Ramadan lectures, congregational prayers, I’tikaf
    12 mins ago

    Covid-19: Cdre. Daniel urges proactive action in Kogi
    54 mins ago

    DHL launches dedicated air freight service from China to Africa, Middle East
    1 hour ago

    The Amalgamation of Nigeria was a Fraud
    2 hours ago

    Abba Kyari: A Death
    2 hours ago

    Covid-19: Ogun frees 249 inmates from correctional centres
    2 hours ago

    The Judicial Dynamics of Political Arithmetic -The 12 2/3 Conundrum
    2 hours ago

    Why we unsealed Carveton Helicopters’ business premises – Rivers Govt