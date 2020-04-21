Herdsmen kill 2, injure 3 in Lau LGA, Taraba State

-Taraba: Speaker decries incessant killings in his constituency

Unknown gunmen, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, killed two brothers, injured three persons as they attacked Bujum Waya in Lau local government area of Taraba State, in the wee hours of this Tuesday.

The attack took place barely few hours after a peace and reconciliation meeting between the Yandang community and their Fulani counterpart held at Taraba

State Police Command Headquarters in Jalingo, Taraba State capital, this Monday.

Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly and member representing Lau State Constituency, Rt Hon Joseph Albasu Kunini, described the attack as barbaric and highly condemnable by any right thinking person.

Fielding questions from newsmen on Tuesday at the Accident and Emergency Unit of Specialist Hospital, Jalingo, after commiserating with those injured, the Speaker, who was visibly worried and almost in tears, stated that the attack was uncalled for, considering the fact that the peace and reconciliation meeting between the two neighbouring communities took place the previous day.

“Yesterday, my attention was drawn to the fact that there was a peace meeting that was held at the Police Command Headquarters between the Yandang community, under the leadership of His Royal Highness, Kpanh Sanwi, and the Chief of Lau who represented the Fulani.

“We thought that by the virtue of that meeting, peace would have returned to Lau local government area; but at the wake of today, this morning, my attention was equally drawn that a particular village, precisely Bujum Waya, was attacked and the innocent citizens were just lying down waiting for what God would do for them the next day, and unknown gunmen attacked them.

“A woman lost two of her children and she was matcheted almost at the verge of being killed. Two other persons were seriously injured. I am here to see things by myself.

“I think this action is barbaric and any right thinking human being will condemn it. I find it difficult to believe if they are truly our brother’s keeper; there is now way you called for peace accord and a particular community involved in the peace process is attacked the next day,” he said.

The speaker further lamented that just last Friday he was at Dobeli Ward where two Shomoh villages were attacked and destroyed by unknown gunmen, stressing, “as if it is not enough, another village has been attacked by unknown again.”

He also disclosed that the crisis in the area has been lingering for over three years, therefore he enjoined the security agencies to carry out proper investigations and all those involved be brought to book.

On his part, the Kpanh Sanwi, Sanwi Chiefdom, His Royal Highness, Pastor Haniel H. Banti started that the two parties have held no fewer than seven peace meetings, the last one being the previous day, all in the process of restoring peace in the area.

According to the royal father, “We had a meeting yesterday in the Police Headquarters working out modalities to ensure peace is restored to the turbulent area I lead. For three years we have been working round the clock to restore peace; but some people are hell bent that the peace we seek is not found.”

Therefore, he called on the security agencies to ensures that the culprits be made to face the law of the land, since the traditional rulers don’t have the constitutional power to prosecute offenders.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP David Misal, has confirmed that there was a peace meeting between the Yandang and the Fulani communities at the State Command; he equally confirmed the incident at Bujum Waya.

“The CIB has taken over the matter and has commenced investigation. We are awaiting the outcome of the investigation to know those behind the attack,” he explained.