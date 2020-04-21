I’m not in Intensive Care Unit, see my new look! -El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has debunked the rumour that he had been in an Intensive Care Unit in a hospital in Lagos. Rather, he said had been in isolation at a wing of the Government House, Kaduna, where staff of the State’s Ministry of Health have been treating him for coronavirus.

Below is his 20 April statement:

“Earlier today, I took 2 hours out of isolation to attend the daily virtual meeting of State Standing Committee on Covid-19, chaired by Deputy Governor @DrHadiza Balarabe.

Since there is some fake news circulating that I am in an ICU in a Lagos Hospital, a nice ICU picture will help debunk the evil news!

For the avoidance of any doubt, I have been isolated for the past 24 days in a wing of the Government House, Kaduna undergoing treatment for coronavirus from doctors of the State Ministry of Health.

As the pictures show, I have not shaved since I went into isolation so that I will have a new Covid-19 look to remember when this pandemic passes, as it surely will by the Grace of God.

I appreciate these dedicated public servants as well as all those that called or sent messages expressing concern and sympathy, but I am fine and getting better every passing day. Alhamdulillah.”

~ Nasir @elrufai – April 20, 2020