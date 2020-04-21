Indian returnee, 35-year-old woman die of Covid-19 in Lagos

Two more patients of Covid-19 have died in Lagos, the State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, announced this in a Tweet on Tuesday.

Prof. Abayomi said one of the one of the deceased was a 45- year-old Nigerian man who returned from India in January.

He added that the second patients was a 36-year-old Nigerian female with severe underlying health condition who had no travel history nor contact with any #COVID19 confirmed case.

He Tweeted: “#COVID19Lagos Update

“No new case of #COVID19 was confirmed in Lagos on 20th April, 2020.

“However, #COVID19 related deaths were recorded in Lagos. One of the deceased was a 45 years old Nigerian male who returned from India in January, 2020.

“The second death involved a 36-year-old Nigerian female with severe underlying health condition. She had no history of travel or contact with any #COVID19 confirmed case.”