Just in: Buhari loses bodyguard to diabetes

Few days after losing Malam Abba Kyari to his Chief of Staff, to Covid -19, President Muhammadu Buhari has also lost one of his personal bodyguards to cold hands of death.

Bashir Ahmad, the senior Special Assistant to the Preaident on new media said the bodyguard, Bashir Mato, a Warrant Officer, Lawal Mato died from complications from diabetes.

According to him, the late bodyguard has been battling with diabetes for the past three years before his death.

Indeed, he has been off duty treating diabetes for the past three years, according to the Presidency.

Ahmad, who announced the death of the bodyguard on his Twitter handle said “After three years of struggling with diabetes, one of President @MBuhari’s personal bodyguards, Warrant Officer, Lawal Mato has passed away, earlier today. Mr. Mato had been working with the President for many years before he won the 2015 elections.”

Reacting to his death, President Buhari described WO Mato as “very thorough, trustworthy and dependable soldier who carried out his duty with diligence and focus,” and prayed that Allah will ease his passage to paradise and grant his family, govt and people of Jigawa the fortitude to bear the loss.