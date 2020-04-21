BREAKING! Nigeria records 117 new cases of COVID-19, 59 in Lagos

Nigeria has confirmed 117 new cases of coronavirus, the biggest single increase in the number of the infection to be recorded since the virus makes its incursion into the country.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Diesease Control, NCDC, 59 of the cases are in Lagos while 29 are in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Also, 14 of the new cases are in Lagos, six in Borno, four in Katsina, three in Ogun and one each in Rivers and Bauchi states.

The new infections bring the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Nigeria as at 21, April, 2020 to 782.

However, 197 of the cases have been discharged while there have been 25 deaths.

NCDC also reported that five cases previously reported in Lagos State have been transferred to Ogun State. Therefore, Lagos has reported 430 confirmed cases while Ogun has reported 20 confirmed cases.

As at 11:25 pm 21st April, breakdown of cases by states: Lagos-430 FCT-118 Kano-73 Osun-20 Ogun-20 Oyo-16 Katsina-16 Edo-15 Kwara-9 Kaduna-9 Akwa Ibom-9 Borno-9 Bauchi-8 Gombe-5 Delta-4 Ekiti-4 Ondo-3 Rivers-3 Jigawa-2 Enugu-2 Niger-2 Abia-2 Benue-1 Anambra-1 Sokoto-1