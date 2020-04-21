NSCIA suspends Ramadan lectures, congregational prayers, I’tikaf

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has ordered the suspension of annual Tafsir sessions and congregational Tarawih prayers during the upcoming Ramadan in various mosques to contain the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The NSCIA gave this directive in a statement by the Director, Administration, Mr Yusuf Nwoha, in Abuja.

He said, the decision was reached at the end of stakeholders engagement of the General Purpose Committee meeting of the council in National Mosque, Abuja.