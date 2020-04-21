NUJ fumes as soldier flogs journalist in Rivers

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has condemned the assault and flogging of a staff of Rhythm/Silverbird Television, Nkan-kpo Johnson, by a soldier deployed to enforce the lockdown order of the State Government, at the Ikokwu area of Port Harcourt.

The lockdown was part of efforts by the state government to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the State.

The Union, in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Stanley Job Stanley and Ike Wigodo respectively, described the flogging of Nkan-kpo Johnson, a videographer attached to Silverbird Television as a barbaric act unexpected of any well-trained and well-behaved soldier.

“The flogging of any person let alone a journalist, by a law enforcement agent is not only condemnable and inhumane, but also a barbaric act unexpected of a well-trained, well-behaved officer, especially in view of the existing cordial relationship between the NUJ and the Nigerian Army in the state”, the Union said.

The NUJ, therefore, called on the Nigerian Army and other law enforcement agencies in the state to rein in on their men and put a stop to harassment of men of the Press who put their lives at risk to report government’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The statement also urged the Army authorities and other security apparatchiks in the state to educate and enlighten their officers on the role of journalists in the society, as well as cultivate the culture of reporting any erring member of the Union to NUJ leadership to sustain the good relationship of the media with the security agencies.

Our correspondent however learnt that the incident was immediately reported to the 6 Division of Nigeria Army headquarters while the soldier involved had been arrested is undergoing an interrogation.

The source also said the reporter and the assaulted Cameraman would be invited to 6 Division of Nigeria Army headquarters to state their own side of the story as part of the investigation.