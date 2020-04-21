Photos/Covid-19: Border closure in Ekiti

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 10:15 pm
Health officials mounting one of the inter-state road borders in Ekiti
Nobody from Kwara, Kogi or Osun Stated can enter Ekiti State illegally again until the lockdown is over.
Photo credit: Olorunsola Esther Olubunmi
