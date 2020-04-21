Photos/Covid-19: Border closure in Ekiti

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 10:15 pm


 

Health officials mounting one of the inter-state road borders in Ekiti

Nobody from Kwara, Kogi or Osun Stated can enter Ekiti State illegally again until the lockdown is over.

Photo credit: Olorunsola Esther Olubunmi

 

