Photos/Covid-19: Queen Elizabeth at 94, no celebration!

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 2:11 pm


Queen Elizabeth 11

 Elizabeth II ,Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms , is 94 today .

But in deference to the mood of the moment occasioned by the ravaging Corona Virus Pandemic , there would be not birthday celebration in the traditional sense. Indeed the traditional gun salute which normally heralded her birthday has been cancelled for the first time in 68 years. Only a couple of royals would be available to wish her happy birthday.

Happy birthday our queen, long may you reign.

-Adegbenro Adebanjo

