Police confirm killing of 2 suspected cultists in C’River

The Cross River Police Command, on Tuesday, confirmed the killing of two suspected cultists in Ugep community in Yakurr Local Government Area of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with News Agency of Nigeria in Calabar.

Ugbo said that one of the suspected cultists was killed on Monday, April 20 by members of a rival cult group, while the other was killed on April 21 by an angry mob in the area.

She told NAN that the suspected cultist, who was mobbed, had been terrorising the people of the Ugep and neighbouring communities.

“I can confirm that two suspected cultists have been killed in Ugep community.

“One of them died yesterday while the other was killed today by youths in the area.

“At this moment, the Divisional Police Officer in Ugep has not told me the different cult groups that the dead suspects belong.

“Our men have taken over the area and normalcy has been restored,’’ she said.

Ugbo told NAN that the Police were yet to make an arrest in the area.

An eye witness, Miss Theresa Okoi, who alerted NAN about the incident, said the suspected cultist was killed by an angry mob due to his past atrocities in the area.

Okoi said that the suspected cultist mobbed, popularly called J-boy, “has killed a lot of people in Ugep and he is also into armed robbery’’.

“He has been terrorising Ugep and nearby communities because he goes about with an AK47 rifle and charms all over his body.

“Ugep community can now heave a sigh of relief because J-boy has been a nightmare to this community.

“After killing one guy from a rival cult group yesterday, youths from Ugep came out and said “enough is enough” and they had to kill him too,’’ she said.