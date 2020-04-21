Sunday Dare describes Akinjide’s death as a loss

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 7:15 pm


 

The late Chief Richard Akinjide, left, and Sunday Dare

Youth and Sports Development Minister Mr Sunday Dare has described the death of the late Chief Richard Akinjide as a huge loss to Nigeria , his family and the legal proffession, even as he declared that his place is already assured in  Nigeria’s contemporary political history.

According to Dare ” Chief Akinjide was a man of many parts; a legal icon , luminary , great administrator and outstanding politician. He was meticulous and a shining armour in our chequered political history. He was just not a force to reckon with in Nigeria, he was respected outside the shores of Nigeria. He was indeed great mind who made his mark in his chosen proffession. He was  an accomplished Nigerian who left his footsteps in the sands of Nigerian socio political life.

“His death has left a big vacuum in the politics of Oyo State and Nigeria in general. My condolences  goes to his  family, friends, associates and the  Nigerian Bar Association. May his soul find eternal rest in the Lord. Indeed, an iroko tree has fallen.”

 

