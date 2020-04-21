Tacha releases nude photos to beat blackmailers

By Nehru Odeh

Anita Natacha, aka Tacha is an instagram sensation who courts controversies and moves from one to the other like an insatiable lover. The most popular housemate in BBNaija 2019 reality show, from which she was later disqualified, she once went viral for faking her own proposal and kidnap. A huge fan of popular Nigerian artiste, Davido, she has his tattoo on her body.

Now Tacha, who has a huge fan base on social media literally set the internet on fire on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 when she posted her nude pictures she said had been edited by some blackmailers on her Facebook page. She said the blackmailers had threatened to publish the nude pictures, which prompted her to do what Waka Queen, Salawa Abeni, did recently by beating her blackmailers in their own game; Even though she says the photos had been edited by the blackmailers.

Her Facebook page reads:

“You’re trying to have a good day, you woke up to messages from your team telling you to check your mail, You checked your mail only to find this!!! I have to deal with evil demeaning DMS everyday. I really hate to see this!!!

“Talking about ‘We’ll publish them.’ Publish what? Edited pictures? Publish pictures that you have edited? And my team and I should feel threatened?

“You are hungry!!! But at the expense of my brand? I work tirelessly for my brand. You have no right to threaten me. The hate I deal with, I pray for strength.”