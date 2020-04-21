Why we unsealed Carveton Helicopters’ business premises – Rivers Govt

…”We unsealed the premises on the basis of the apology tendered by the company and their commitment to be of good conduct”

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government has unsealed the business premises of Carverton Helicopters, following their apology and commitment to be of good conduct. The Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Rivers State, Professor Zaccheus Adangor said in a statement that Governor Wike approved the reopening of the business premises on Monday.

Professor Adangor said: “We have unsealed the business premises of Carveton Helicopters.

“His Excellency, the Rivers State Governor gave the approval today. The Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area was directed to unseal it.

“I have received a call from the company to confirm that their business premises have been unsealed.

“We unsealed the premises on the basis of the apology tendered by the company and their commitment to be of good conduct.”

Wike had directed the closure of the office of that Caverton Helicopters in Port Harcourt on Wednesday April 8 for allegedly violating Executive Order enacted to stop the spread of coronavirus into Rivers State.

Following the directive, the company’s office was shutdown the next day by the Chairman of Obio-Akpor Local Government Council, Solomon Abel Eke.

Dagogo Isaac, the Media Aide to Solomon Eke, the Chairman of Obio-Akpor local Council posted photos of the closure order by the Council Chairman.

The Governor had accused the Airline of flying passengers whose status as regards to Covid-19 was not known into the State.

The two pilots who flew the helicopter and the passengers 10 were arraigned in court and are currently on bail.

Wike later ordered the closure of the office of the aviation company in Port Harcourt.