Children of ex- IGP donate 4000 face masks to Rivers Police Command 

Wednesday, April 22, 2020 11:49 pm


Okafor Ofiebor Port Harcourt
Children of the former Inspector General of Police, Sir  Mike Mbama Okiro, in collaboration with the Spanish kingdom Apartments and Suites on Wednesday donated 4,000 face masks to officers and men of Rivers State Police Command.
In a press release by DSP Nnamdi Omoni, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, said the donation was part of their contributions in the fight against Community spread of COVID-19
Making the presentation, Mr. Onyeka Ogbatu who presented the items to the New Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph G. Mukan noted that it was part of their humble contribution to the Command to boost the morale of the Men and protect them against the Covid 19
Accepting the donation on behalf of the Command, Mukan thanked the former Inspector General of Police and his children for finding the Command worthy of the donation, and promised to utilize the items judiciously by deploying them to our men at  the border posts.
