Coronavirus: El-Rufai tests negative at last

Now the suspense is over in Kaduna State. Why? Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has, at last, tested negative for Covid-19. In other words, the man who from day one did not hide his status, stage-by-stage, has fully recovered.

The Governor revealed this through his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

In his words: “I am delighted to report today, that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, I have now received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results.”