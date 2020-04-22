Coronavirus: El-Rufai tests negative at last

Coronavirus: El-Rufai tests negative at last

Wednesday, April 22, 2020 2:31 pm


Nasir-El-Rufai: Kaduna State Governor

Now the suspense is over in Kaduna State. Why? Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has, at last, tested negative for Covid-19. In other words, the man who from day one did not hide his status, stage-by-stage, has fully recovered.

The Governor revealed this through his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

In his words: “I am delighted to report today, that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, I have now received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results.”

