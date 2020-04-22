Coronavirus: Ooni to donate fumigators to 36 states

…Fumigates Ile-Ife

The Arole Oduduwa and Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II on Tuesday began the fumigation of the ancient city of Ile-Ife and its environs against the pandemic Coronavirus disease with newly invented locally made fumigators and drones.

This is contained in a press statement signed by Comrade Moses Olafare, Director, Media and Public Affairs, Ooni’s Palace.

While addressing newsmen before the fumigating exercise, Ooni Ogunwusi described the current moment across the world as one necessitating the deployment of creativities especially those deposited in the youths, saying the innovation is to think outside the box like the days of 2nd world war for Volkswagen and also Morris minor cars inventions.

“The art of being creative is the motivation behind the creation of these fumigators. Volkswagen which is currently being used across the world was discovered by the Germans during the Second World War and look at what it is today.

“This motorized fumigator is equally a product of necessity which could serve other purposes like agricultural and industrial sectors after this challenging period of Covid-19 pandemic. Right now, we need abundant fumigation and that is why we have partnered with drones’ suppliers as to widen our coverage.” The Ooni stated.

While explaining the advantages of the specially made fumigator over other lookalikes, the Ooni explained that the fumigator is decently designed with equal fumigation capacity as industrial fumigation trucks used in China, Pakistan and some Western countries with a wide fumigation coverage of about 20 to 30fts radius.

“Aside from its cost effectiveness, it is easy to assemble and dissemble on any locomotive engine for mobility. We have examined it, we are convinced about its workability and we need to roll out these products for public use. ” Ooni explained.

Ooni Ogunwusi who is Co-Chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria(NCTRN) stressed that he will be donating two of the fumigators to each of the states of the Federation as his way of supporting State and Federal Governments.

He added that the fumigation exercise is in addition to his efforts to assist the government and people in combating the pandemic as he has been sharing food and sanitizing items for the people especially the less privileged on daily basis.

In her speech, a consultant with World Health Organization (WHO), Professor of Olapeju Esimai who is also the current Head of Department, Public Health, Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH), Ile-Ife lauded the Ooni for his creativity and proactiveness towards combating the novel Covid-19. She admonished citizens to accept the reality of Covid-19 and maintain precautionary measures like the social distancing, personal hygiene, nose and mouth covering as well as staying at home order.

“We must increase awareness and also not forget precautionary measures like the social distancing, personal hygiene, nose and mouth covering as well as staying at home. COVID-19 is real.” Prof. Esimai explained.

Head of Machines and tools department at the Ooni’s palace, Mr. Victor Badejo explained that the modular fumigator has countless potentials including provision of employment for Nigerian youths.

“If you look at the current situation, you would see that we are facing a great difficulty which has among other disadvantages locked us down, this means that we must look inward for solution and bounce back stronger.

“These equipments were sourced for within the country and assembled within the palace of the Ooni. It is flexible, durable and simple to use.

In order to expand the fumigation, the Ooni approved our request to partner with FTS Drones for the supply of aerodrones.” Victor explained.

Similarly, The Managing Director of FTS Drones Mr. Olarinde Williams who is a Technical Partner to the Ooni on the project explained that he was motivated by the proactiveness of the Ooni towards winning the war against Coronavirus.

“Look at what we have here, we are prepared and ready to fumigate the entire nation. We have the mandate to fumigate with drones to compliment those driving moving trucks and this we would do optimally.” Mr. Williams noted.

The fumigator invented by the Ooni is a modular motorized machine that can be mounted on the back of any trucks. It was used alongside the imported drones to disinfect both air and surfaces in several areas of Ile-Ife and its environs.