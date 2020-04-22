Covid-19: How my family went through hell – Nasir el-Rufai

By Nehru Odeh

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has every reason to be in high spirits. He has just recovered from the dreaded novel coronavirus. However the governor, who made this known via Twitter on Wednesday, also said his family went through trauma while he was recovering from the disease.

.Still, after being in isolation for four weeks while receiving treatment, he tested negative for the virus two consecutive times. “I thank Almighty Allah for His grace and mercy. I also acknowledge with gratitude the massive outpouring of sympathy, prayers and public support that followed the disclosure of the infection,” he enthused

The governor also said his family went through trauma during those four weeks. ”My family not only went through the trauma of potentially losing a member but also the risk of being infected as well. The entire family has been supportive as usual, while my many friends and colleagues from all over the world have sent their prayers and best wishes.

“I wish to thank the diligent medical personnel of our Ministry of Health and the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital who managed my case for their dedicated and professional care,” he said.