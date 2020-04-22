COVID-19: Makinde’s mother, others donate to Oyo

Mrs Abigail Makinde, the mother of Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, was among the latest donors to the state’s endowment fund with a donation of N100,000.

This was contained in statement issued in Ibadan on Wednesday by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

The statement also said a renowned industrialist, Chief Bode Amoo, contributed N25 million to the endowment fund.

Similarly, China Civil Engineering Construction Company donated N10 million.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the endownment fund was set up by the state government for the purpose of providing palliatives to ameliorate the hardship occasioned by the COVID-19.

The statement said the sum of N290 million had so far been received.

It said said the governor expressed appreciation to everyone who had risen to the occasion to support the state government at this period.