Covid-19: No order to close schools till November, says FG

Also speaking during the briefing by the Presidential Task Force, the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said that purveyors of fake news would be apprehended and sanctioned.
He said that security agencies were working to apprehend those behind fake news, adding that such people would be punished according to the law.
The Minister said that no nation would sit akimbo while its citizenry peddle fake news, stressing that the Federal Government would not allow fake news to thrive.
According to him, we will go after the merchant of fake news; those behind such news will soon be unravelled.
(NAN)
