Covid-19: No order to close schools till November, says FG

The Minister of State for Education, Mr Emeka Nwajiuba has dismissed the report that the federal government had ordered the closure of school until November.

Nwajiuba who spoke said while fielding questions from newsmen at the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 daily press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja said that the letter in circulation was fake, adding that if the ministry was going to issue any press release to that effect it would not be laced with grammatical errors.

He urged the public to discountenance the news, as there was no element of truth in it.

The statement earlier released by the ministry read, “the Federal Ministry of Education has disowned a press release circulating on multiple social media platforms insinuating that schools will reopen in November 2020.

The ministry described the press release as the handiwork of an illiterate who, going by the content appeared to be mental.

The statement asked parents, students and the general public to disregard the release in its entirety, as there was no iota of truth about it.