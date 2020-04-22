How 61- year -old hotel manager tested positive for COVID-19 in Rivers

… Mingi Hotels shutdown, staff are being tested for Covid-19

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The third person infected with Coronavirus in Rivers State has been identified as a 61-year- old Hotel Manager who had attended to his boss, the owner of Mingi Suites in Rumuomasi area of Port Harcourt who returned from Abuja in February, 2020.

The proprietor of the hotel later died (in the room) and his body was carried by the manager and two other hotel staff downstairs ,transported in a public transport cab to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital morgue.

The hotel has been shutdown by the State government for decontamination

Nobody can confirm if the hotel proprietor died from Covid-19. But his wife called from Abuja to inform of the mysterious circumstances of her husband’s death and her suspicion and that the Manager had ran to his village, to hide, after he fell ill with fever, catarrh and dry cough (similar to the symptoms displayed by his boss before his death. Other staff of the hotel, the mortician and morgue attendant as well as cab driver are also being traced.

According to the Rivers Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike the the Rapid Response Team was of the State was notified of the sudden and mysterious death of the owner of the hotel last week and it was decided to place all his contacts under watch.

“Once the testing guidelines were expanded, samples were collected from the hotel manager for COVID testing and his result is the positive sample for COVID-19 in the State.

“He is currently being evacuated to the treatment center for further management and all his contacts and timelines will be adequately followed up, including necessary environmental decontamination as the case may be”.

According to Prof. Chike the “Contact tracing has commenced and samples will be collected form his high risk contacts for RT-PCR analysis while risk communication and community engagement will continue unabated as usual. Be rest assured, no stone will be left unturned.

“He assured that the State Public Emergency Operations Centre is and will remain on alert mode with dedicated and experienced health officers and volunteers doing their best to conquer this pandemic in our setting”.

Prof. Chike also said, “The treatment Centre is active and staffed for efficiency of service delivery in the containment effort. We will continue to monitor them and give you updates as events unfold.

“The Commissioner for Health expressed disappointment that members of public are not cooperating as expected during contact tracing in event of case of Covid-19 an infected person.

He commended Governor Nyesom Wike for his exemplary commitment to the health sector in this pandemic.

He emphasized that public vigilance is important while asking that patients should confide in their physicians the true case history of their ill health.

” Furthermore, with the expansion of the country testing strategy, the State has commenced active health facility case search for any case of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) in our hospitals in order to have a sentinel insight into the importation of COVID.

He reiterated the gains of prevention and early detection while building our capacity to manage COVID-19 seamlessly.

Prof. Chike emphasized the regular and thorough hand washing with soap and water; the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer is also recommended.

” Social distancing is key. Maintain at least 1 & half meters (5 feet) distance between yourself and anyone. Avoid crowds and follow the stay-at-home advisory.”

He also called for practice good respiratory hygiene: when sneezing or coughing, cover your mouth and nose with your sleeve at the flexed elbow or with a tissue. Then dispose-off the used tissue safely, immediately.

He urged that “Exposed persons should stay home if you feel unwell with symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing and notify relevant authorities immediately.

He warned on the abuse of the Social Media to spread fake news and indulge in spreading misinformation that can cause panic and lead to danger.

For further information or enquiry, please call

08056109538

08031888093

08033124314